IAF's C-130J, INS Sumedha on standby to evacuate Indians from war-torn Sudan

New Delhi, April 23 As the situation in war-torn Sudan continues to deteriorate after almost 10 days of fighting between the country's army and paramilitary forces, two Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah while INS Sumedha has also reached Port Sudan, to evacuate Ind from there.

The government is making all-out efforts to ensure the safety and security of Ind stranded in Sudan, official sources said, adding that as part of preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the government is pursuing multiple options.

"We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan. We are also coordinating closely with various partners for the safe movement of those Ind who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

It added that contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum.

Sudanese airspace currently remains closed to all foreign aircraft, it said further, adding that "overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges".

Official sources said that the Indian embassy is in regular touch with the stranded Ind in Sudan and is advising them on the viability of safe movement and the need to avoid unnecessary risk.

"It is also coordinating all possible assistance including possible exit from Khartoum city as and when the security situation permits safe movement," a source said.

Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the ministry and the Indian embassy in Sudan are also in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and the US, among others, sources said.



ans/pgh

