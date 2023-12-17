IDF raids vacation homes of Yahya Sinwar in Gaza's Khan Yunis area

Tel Aviv, Dec 17 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that it has conducted raids at the vacation homes of several senior Hamas commanders, including the terror group's Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar.

It may be noted that the Israeli Defense minister had publicly stated that his country's troops would kill Yahya Sinwar, and "they would be reaching him soon".

In a statement on Sunday, IDF said that troops of the 7th Armored Brigade conducted the raids.

Commander of the 7th Armored Brigade, Col. Elad Tzuri, in the statement said that his forces were battling Hamas in the Khan Yunis area.

He also said that the personnel have reached the main square in Bani Suheila, on the outskirts of Khan Yunis area.

The statement said that troops have uncovered some 30 tunnel shafts, struck dozens of anti-tank missile launch sites and observation posts, and seized weapons used by Hamas operatives, along with intelligence materials.

The commander said: "We found weapons, tunnels inside vacation homes of senior Hamas officials."

He further said: "We see a lot of tunnel shafts here... still encountering the enemy but gaining operational control of the area."

The IDF said that the troops also raided an outpost belonging to the terror group's Deir al-Balah battalion and seized intelligence materials.

