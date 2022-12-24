"If I were to show escapist route, will be creating history that would ever shame me": Vice President Dhankar on Sonia Gandhi's remarks

With Congress members conveying their reservations over his remarks on Sonia Gandhi's comments pertaining to judiciary in her speech at a meeting of party's parliamentarians, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday said his reaction could not have been "more moderated" and if "I were to show escapist route to such a statement, I will be creating a history that would ever shame me and shame this House".

With Congress members raising a point of order over his remarks in the House to Sonia Gandhi's remarks made outside, Dhankar said in Rajya Sabha that she had referred to his maiden speech in the House at the beginning of the winter session of parliament.

"I engaged into massive homework, got in touch with everyone who knows the subject, interacted with the past Secretary-Generals and then concluded that 'I will be abdicating my oath, I will be getting away from my constitutional obligations, if I do not react," the Vice President said.

"My reaction could not have been more moderated; my reaction could not have been more reflective at a higher level. I have highest personal regard for every member of this House, and the Chairperson of the UPA holds an elevated position like the Leader of the House in both the Houses. I, therefore, could not have averted it. If I were to show escapist route to such a statement, I will be creating a history that would ever shame me and shame this House," he added.

Congress members later staged a walk out from the House.

Dhankar said his attention was drawn to the statement by the UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi that was in public domain.

Referring to his speech in which he had slammed the NJAC verdict of Supreme Court, Dhankar said after going through Sonia Gandhi's remarks, he felt that his remarks "came for inappropriate reflections".

"I have diluted my stance to the maximum level. I would invite your attention to get your guidance and wisdom on what troubled me."

In her remarks at the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting earlier this week in which she slammed the Modi government, Sonia Gandhi said a "troubling new development is a calculated attempt underway to delegitimize the judiciary".

"Ministers and even a high constitutional authority have been enlisted to making speeches attacking the judiciary on various grounds," she said.

Dhankar took strong objection to "enlisted" and "delegitimise judiciary" remarks of Sonia Gandhi.

"I will preserve to an extreme decorous degree what I say from this Chair. This office cannot be allowed to be dragged on partisan stance. I cannot be enlisted...I suffered the allegation that I was a part of a system to delegitimise judiciary, which means, sounding a death knell of democracy. I was expecting the members to appreciate my subdued response," he said.

"Search your heart, the damning consequence of it. An impression is sought to be imparted that this Chair will become party to a pernicious, sinister design at the instance of the Government to delegitimize judiciary. Delegitimising judiciary means death-knell of democracy. These partisan battles have to be settled between them inter se," Dhankar said.

"I have appealed with sobriety across the political spectrum to all the leaders, believing in their sagacity and wisdom, that they must keep high constitutional offices away from their political stances. My response in this House was at the lowest level of reaction. It was moderated by me. As a matter of fact, what I said inappropriate was extremely accusatory. I expected wisdom of the House to be affirmatively supportive of me," he added.

Referring to his speech, Dhankar said that the members are more eminently-suited than anyone else to bring about congeniality between Judiciary, Legislature and Executive.

"I had indicated very firmly that these institutions have to work in togetherness and in tandem to blossom our democracy. "

Earlier, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge urged Dhankar to expunge his remarks pertaining to Sonia Gandhi and "create a new precedent that whatever is spoken outside should not be taken here".

Kharge said Sonia Gandhi is a member of Lak Sabha .

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the UPA Chairperson has chosen "to cast aspersions on this very high office".

"And, therefore, it was very, very appropriate that a response was given. It is the bounden duty of the entire House to maintain the dignity of the Chair and to maintain the dignity of the high esteemed constitutional office held by you," he said.

"I think, it is for all of us also to ensure that the high constitutional authorities are respected," he added.

Responding to Sonia Gandhi's remarks on Thursday, Dhankar said the

"observations are severely inappropriate, indicating lack of faith in democracy, making this exceptional response unavoidable."

He said her remarks were "far distanced from my reflections", delegitimizing the judiciary is beyond my contemplation" and he expects leaders across the political spectrum to bear in mind not to subject high constitutional offices "to partisan stances".

( With inputs from ANI )

