IIT-G graduates should utilise their expertise to create products for sustainable development: Assam CM

Guwahati, June 4 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised the graduates of IIT Guwahati to utilise their expertise in the field of innovation and create products that serve sustainable development.

Speaking at the 25th convocation of IIT Guwahati on Tuesday in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Sarma appealed to the graduates to use the knowledge that they have gained during their stay in the institute for greater good of the humanity.

“IIT Guwahati with its expertise in different fields has made immense contributions to the state. The Assam government and IIT Guwahati have been working together on several projects for the betterment of the society. As a unique initiative for the country in the sector of medical research and imparting multispecialty services, the government of Assam is jointly setting up the Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute on IIT Guwahati campus,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has also collaborated in the field of water resources management, disaster response, developing multiple technologies in oil and natural gas sector etc., in a bid to promote scientific temperament among the youth.

He requested IIT Guwahati authorities to further strengthen its science and technology cooperation and identify new areas of collaboration for the benefit of the state.

Sarma said that the research activities in IIT Guwahati have significantly benefited the society. Its efforts to improve R&D collaboration in multidisciplinary subjects aligning with the vision of National Education Policy 2020 have bolstered the foundation of a technology driven and knowledge based society in the country, he said.

“The premier institute’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices is creating a positive impact on the society and the environment,” he added.

