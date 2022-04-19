IIT-Guwahati to hold research conclave to boost industry-academia links

Guwahati, April 19 The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) will host the first-ever edition of North-Eastern Research Conclave (NERC-2022) on May 20-22 to boost collaboration between industry and academia in the region.

Highlighting the significance of the proposed conclave, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT-G, on Tuesday said that in a bid to boost scientific research and innovation ecosystem in northeast region, the NERC-2022 is being organised.

"We welcome scientists, researchers, policy makers, administrators and governments to participate in the conclave to increase the research activities in the northeast region which has great potential in terms of resources and people. Focus of this conclave is primarily to strengthen R&D handholding among all the stakeholders of Northeast India and to benefit the local people of the region through research, innovation and start-up," Sitharam said.

A statement of IIT-G said that in the conclave, which aimed to create an environment conducive to the development of local indigenous technologies and innovations, creating the scope and laying the foundation for the promotion of translational, research and entrepreneurship, expected to host around 3,000 eminent personalities from the eight northeastern states and other parts of India.

The expected participants will hail from various sectors such as industry, academia, Start-Ups, Research Councils, PSUs, laboratories and Technical Institutes including Schools and colleges of north eastern region.

The NERC-2022 will be conducted jointly with the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department and the Department of Education of Assam government.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Development of North Eastern Region Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others are expected to participate in the conclave.

