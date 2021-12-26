I'm 24-carat Congressman, not upset with party: Ghulam Nabi Azad
By ANI | Published: December 26, 2021 09:28 PM2021-12-26T21:28:16+5:302021-12-26T21:35:02+5:30
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad termed himself as a "24-carat Congressman" and stated that he was never upset from the party.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad termed himself as a "24-carat Congressman" and stated that he was never upset from the party.
Speaking to media here, the Congress leader said, "I am not going to float any new party and I am not upset with the party."
When asked if Congress requires reform, he said, "Reforms are need of every party and is underway in the Congress. Reform is a continuous process."
"'Yes, I am a Congressman. Who told you I am not? 24 'Carat' Congressman," he added.
Meanwhile, the Congress leader, earlier in December said that he does not see the grand old party winning 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app