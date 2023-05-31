'Implementation of 5 guarantees after cabinet meet on June 2': K'taka CM

Bengaluru, May 31 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the decision on the implementation of five guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections would be taken in the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Friday (June 2).

Addressing the reporters after holding marathon meetings with all the ministers and bureaucrats over the schemes, Siddaramaiah said the officials of the Finance and other Departments made a presentation on the five guarantees.

"All details of the proposals and financial implications of the implementation were explained during the presentation. We are going to discuss and take a decision on Friday. We will let you know about the decisions taken there," Siddaramaiah told the media.

The Chief Minister further said the government, however, has indeed taken a decision to implement all the five guarantees as promised before the elections.

"They will be implemented for sure. Let the BJP deliver on its promises and not bother about our assurances. We will do it without fail. We have done it earlier as well and now, we will also deliver," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the party had promised to transfer Rs 15 lakh.

"It (BJP) failed to do so but no one is talking. The BJP did not fulfil 550 assurances among 600 promises made. But former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and the media are not talking about them. We are trying to implement assurances systematically.

"The Finance Department has given four to five options to the government. The officials have been asked to rework the details and present it during the cabinet meeting. We will study all options and discuss them in the cabinet," Shivakumar said.

