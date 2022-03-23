Imran may announce major move on March 27: Pak Minister

Islamabad, March 23 Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is holding his cards close and may announce a major move on March 27, Samaa TV reported.

He said that the National Assembly Speaker can hold voting on the no-confidence motion moved against Imran Khan whenever he wants.

Rasheed said the National Assembly meeting will be held on March 25, but the session would be adjourned for a day after 'Fateh', as per the tradition, and the voting may be held on March 31 or April 1, as and when the Speaker decides.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan chaired a political committee meeting at the PM House, in which he was briefed on important legal and constitutional issues.

During the meeting, the political situation of the country and the no-trust motion were discussed. The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the PTI rally scheduled on March 27.

The meeting was attended by Rasheed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary and other federal ministers.

After the meeting, Imran Khan said that he still holds the trump card on the situation that has emerged after the opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him, and when he reveals the card, the opposition leaders will be surprised, Samaa TV reported.

Speaking to a group of senior journalists after the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the "surprise" would be revealed a day before or on the day of the voting on the no-confidence motion.

The opposition leaders cannot imagine how few members will be left with them, he said.

