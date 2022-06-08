In election year, Himachal launches free laptop scheme for students

Shimla, June 8 In an election year, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched a programme to provide free laptops to about 20,000 meritorious students under Srinivasa Ramanujan Student Digital Scheme at a function in Mandi town.

A sum of Rs 83 crore has been spent on this. All the ministers attended the event in their respective districts and distributed laptops among students.

"An educated citizen is the biggest asset of a democratic society. The feat of the students would motivate the others to excel in education. Himachal Pradesh has made unprecedented progress in education," the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering.

He said the state has surpassed Kerala in several parameters in the field of education, which is an honour for all.

Thakur said the state government was giving topmost priority to provide quality education, with focus on educating girls. "In earlier days people took girl education casually, but now the time has changed and girls were excelling more than the boys in studies. This has ensured women empowerment," he stated.

The Chief Minister said the coronavirus pandemic had delayed the distribution of the laptops.

Interacting with students of different districts, Thakur advised them to work hard as there was no shortcut to success.

