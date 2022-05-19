In midnight directive, Calcutta HC directs CRPF security for WBSSC office

Kolkata, May 19 In an unprecedented directive issued at around 11.45 p.m. on Wednesday, a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court directed the CRPF to take charge of the security of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office to prevent any possible tampering of evidence against the backdrop of alleged recruitment scam.

In this unprecedented judgement, Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay ordered the Central Reserve Police Force to take charge of the security of the WBSSC office within 50 minutes from the delivery of the directive.

He also directed the CRPF to ensure that no one can enter the WBSSC office till 1 p.m. on Thursday.

At the same time, Justice Gangopadhyay directed the WBSSC Secretary to submit the CCTV footage of the office to the court by Thursday morning to have an idea of who entered the office after the division bench on Wednesday afternoon upheld the order on CBI enquiry in the matter.

On Wednesday evening soon after WBSSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar resigned, senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya sought the attention of Justice Gangopadhyay apprehending that the documents in the WBSSC office might be tampered with.

Justice Gangopadhyay heard the matter at his chamber in the Calcutta High Court premises on an emergency basis and passed the landmark order just short of midnight.

He expressed concern on why the WBSSC Chairman had to resign before appearing in the court in a case pertaining to the illegal appointment of West Bengal Minister of State for Education, Paresh Chandra Adhikari's daughter, Ankita Adhikari as a higher- secondary political science teacher in a state-run school. It is alleged that Ankita Adhikari was appointed even without qualifying in the merit list and appearing for the personality test.

