In special gesture to BSY, PM Modi asks audience to flip on mobile torches to greet him on 80th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special gesture towards BS Yediyurappa who is celebrating his 80th birth anniversary on Monday, asked the people to turn on the flashlights of their mobile phones to extend birthday greetings to the former chief minister.

"Today is special for one more reason. It's the birthday of Karnataka's popular leader BS Yediyurappa. I pray for his long life. He dedicated his life to the poor and farmers' welfare. His speech at the Karnataka Assembly last week was an inspiration for everyone in public life," PM Modi said.

"Even after attaining new heights of success, one should remain humble and grounded. The life of BS Yediyurappa as well as his speech in the Assembly has always inspired me and others, who are in public life. He will keep inspiring the coming generations," he added.

PM Modi also inaugurated Shivamogga airport in Karnataka.

"Today, Shivamogga got its own airport. It was a long-standing demand here and it has now been fulfilled. The airport is grand and beautiful. It represents an unqiue blend of Karnataka's tradition and modern technology," said PM Modi.

Addressing a public rally post the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport, he said the airport will also inspire them to chase their dreams.

"I am feel privileged to have this opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth thousands of crores for the development of Karnataka. Today, Shivamogga has got its own airport. It is beautiful and grand. This airport will inspire the state's youth to chase their dreams," PM Modi said.

Later in the day, PM Modi will hold a road show in Belagavi.

Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar visited Channamma Circle to review the security preparedness ahead of the roadshow.

"Watertight security has been arranged for PM Modi's roadshow. Adquate police deployment has been on the route of the roadshow. As many as 6 SPs, 11 ASPs, 28 DSPs, 60 inspectors, 22 KSRP squads, and a total of 3,000 police personnel have been deployed for PM Modi's security. It will be a 10.7 km roadshow," said Kumar.

PM Modi will also inaugurate water supply projects worth Rs 2,500 crore in Shivamogga and Belagavi districts of Karnataka.

( With inputs from ANI )

