In this electoral battle, 'rivaj' will change: Himachal CM

Shimla, Nov 10 Two days before the assembly polls, BJP leader and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said this time the 'rivaj' (electoral tradition) will change.

"Is baar sarkar nahin, rivaj badlega (This time not the government, but the tradition will change)," a confident Thakur, the first-time Chief Minister who has been toeing the Modi government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra, told reporters here.

He said with the slogan of change of 'rivaj' some friends of the Opposition "are not comfortable but the people are with us and we are sure to come back to serve the people".

The BJP's campaign centered around the slogan 'rivaj badlega' as BJP governments have shown in the recent Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana polls.

Thakur said the Congressmen are waiting for their turn to come to power, but the practice of rotation is going to end and the BJP will again form the government in the state.

He said from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to party president Jagat Prakash Nadda to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and to Union ministers, all actively contributed in the campaign that has gained momentum and support for the party.

Citing surveys, Thakur said "one thing is clear that this time only the BJP is forming the government with the blessings of the people".

"The BJP is succeeding in Mission Repeat. We have entered the electoral fray on the basis of unprecedented work done in the past five years."

He said the Modi government at the Centre has given the status of a special category state to Himachal due to which many schemes were initiated in Himachal. Thousands of kilometres of roads were constructed under PMGSY.

Listing the achievements of the double-engine government that has given the hill state new infrastructure, Thakur, who led the party poll campaign, said, "In spite of Covid, we set a record of constructing 5,000 km of new roads. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, our government has provided taps to 8.65 lakh households within three years. Overall, there has been all-round development of Himachal under the BJP government."

The Chief Minister said the safety and empowerment of women "is our promise."

According to the Sankalp Patra 2022, Rs 25,000 will be given to pregnant women so that the mother and child are safe.

He said Rs 2,500 would be given as scholarship to the top 5,000 rank girl students in class XII.

Taking a jibe at the main Opposition Congress, Thakur said the BJP government had done unprecedented development work in five years which the Congress did not do in 50 years in power.

Firmly believing that the Prime Minister has always bestowed his blessings on Himachal by offering so many developmental projects, Thakur said PM Modi has written a letter to the people of the state appealing that a double engine government will have to be formed to take Himachal forward.

The PM said in his letter that there are still many projects which are yet to be implemented in Himachal. Only a double engine government can effectively take these projects forward.

On the issue of import duty on apples, the Chief Minister said "we have placed the import duty on apples with the Central government. There are some technical things, which Prime Minister Modi will resolve soon."

Responding to a question, he said a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary regarding the old pension scheme and what can be done to give relief to the employees and seek options for it.

