India has opportunity to take lead in tackling climate change: Union Minister

Silchar, Dec 18 India can play a big role to tackle climate change globally, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr. R K Ranjan.

On the sidelines of a programme at Assam University in Silchar on Sunday, he said that at a time when the world is reeling under food and energy crisis in the post-Covid situation, India has the opportunity to take the lead in keeping climate change under control.

Ranjan said, "Under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has a great opportunity to present the country's rich culture to the world. We also have good prospects in terms of trade and defence security now."

He also claimed that India is now playing a greater role in the G-20 as well as in SCO.

"There will be around two hundred G20 events across the country and now it is our turn to highlight our production and culture. The Prime Minister has called for people's participation in taking India forward," he added.

Describing India as the 'mother of democracy', the Union minister said, "There has been democracy in our country since ancient times. The kings and rulers made decisions based on the opinions of the wise men and the village heads. We have to showcase India's colourful democracy in front of the world."

In the context of the Northeastern region, he mentioned various indigenous products of this area. Citing the example of tea in Assam and polo in Manipur, he said, "In the same way, every single region of the northeast can come up with their own products."

Talking about the Act East Policy, Dr. R.K. Ranjan said, "It is a policy of development in the field of infrastructure and communication. The northeastern states will have to take advantage of this. Earlier, the northeast was called an enclosed land. But since the Prime Minister has sincerely paid attention to the region with a vision and entire northeast has become a land of connection. Entrepreneurs and investors are now willing to invest here and states should take advantage of this."

