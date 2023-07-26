India will be among top 3 economies in our third term, says PM Modi

New Delhi, July 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India will be among top three economies of the world in his third term, in an apparent reference that his government will return to power again in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The entire nation is witness the pillars of development of the present government. We have done it both our tenures,” the Prime Minister said after inaugurating the inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex named as ‘Bharat Mandapam’ at Pragati Maidan here.

He said that the faith of the country has become firm and India’s journey of development is not going to stop.

“At the beginning of our first term, India was ranked 10th in the global economies. In the second tenure, today India is the fifth largest economy in the world.”

“I assure the country that on the basis of the track record, in the third term, India’s name will be among the top three economies of the world. This is Modi’s guarantee,” Modi said.

In our third term, the country’s development journey will accelerate further and the citizens would see their dreams come true, he said.

Citing that Bharat Mandapam will become a reflection of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) and 'Vocal for Local' campaign, the Prime Minister said: “It will become a huge stage for every event. It will become a huge medium for displaying the power of our startups.”

“Think big, dream big, act big.

He said that from east to west, north to south the infrastructure of India is changing.

Without taking names, the Prime Minister said, “It is the habit of some people to stop good work. When the Kartavya Path was made there were many things on newspapers. No society can progress by working in a fragmented manner.”

He said that his government is working holistically thinking of future and 'Bharat Mandapam' is an example of it.

“The New India is moving forward and overcoming all the obstacles that come in the way,” the Prime Minister said as he underlined that the government is focusing on finding permanent solutions to problems.

He also informed that the world’s largest museum, ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’ will be built in the national capital.

Earlier, the Prime Minister unveiled the G-20 coin and G-20 stamp.

Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and S Jaishankar among other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

