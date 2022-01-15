'India will be world's tech, economic powerhouse in 2047'

New Delhi, Jan 15 Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh on Saturday said when India turns 100 in the year 2047, it would evolve beyond imagination "as the things have been moving so fast that in next 25 years, the country will be the world's technological and economic powerhouse".

Chairing the first-ever meeting of sectoral experts to deliberate on Vision India at 2047 from the Governance perspective, organised by Department of Administrative Reforms (DARPG), Singh further said that several initiatives, policies, schemes and programmes during the last seven years have given rise to a new era, in what has been described as the dawn of New India, and the emergence of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exhortation from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2021, the Minister said India's 'Can Do' generation can achieve every goal imaginable.

Pointing out that the government has tried to ensure digital infrastructure as a core utility to every citizen by providing unique digital identity, access to common service centres, he also said that it has provided thousands of services on Demand by seamless integration of services across Departments/Ministries.

"The unprecedented scale at which several programmes have been implemented like One Nation One Ration Card, e-Office, Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Passport SevaKendras, e-Hospital reflect in the government's willingness to adopt 'Building to scale Building to last' approach where Reforms are deep rooted and long lasting.", Singh noted.

During the meeting, the DARPG Secretary V Srinivas informed that in 2021, DARPG has strived to adopt the Whole of Government Approach in implementing 3 critical campaigns aimed at deepening administrative reforms. The initiative for Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making envisaged reducing the channels of submission, financial delegation, operationalization of e-Office version 7.0, Digitization of Central Registration Units and Operationalization of Desk Officer System in all Ministries/ Departments.

Some of the eminent Sectoral Experts who presented their views included former Cabinet Secretary Prabhat Kumar, former CVC Sanjay Kothari, former ISRO chairman Dr K. Radhakrishnan, Prof Errol D'Souza, Prof Himanshu Roy and others.

