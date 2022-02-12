Int'l Support Group for Lebanon urges preparations for free, fair polls

Beirut, Feb 12 The International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) has urged the country's authorities to prepare for free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections as scheduled on May 15.

"The elections are first and foremost a right and expectation of the people of Lebanon and a sovereign responsibility which is incumbent on the authorities to deliver on," the group was quoted by UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka as saying.

With the elections just three months away, the ISG asked for rapid preparatory work in line with the existing legislative framework and the constitutional timelines, reports Xinhua news agency.

Specifically, the ISG urged relevant bodies to allocate the necessary financial resources to hold the elections in Lebanon and abroad, enable the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities and the Supervisory Commission for Elections to be fully functional, and ensure the timely organising of voting from abroad.

The international community considers that the elections are essential to the success of the reform agenda, and rebuilding trust between the Lebanese authority and citizens.

