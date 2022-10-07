Invest in Goa and be partners in industrial growth: CM

Panaji, Oct 7 Stating that Goa prefers to encourage eco-friendly industries, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday called upon the investors to invest in the state and be partners in industrial growth.

Sawant was speaking after inaugurating the 'Invest-Goa 2022' summit. Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, state Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho, and state IT Minister Rohan Khaunte were present on the occasion, among others.

Sawant said that Goa has the required logistics to set up ventures in the industrial area.

"We have good connectivity by way of road, rail and air to cater to the needs of the industries. Hence I appeal to the investors to set up their ventures and make Goa a preferred investment destination," he said.

Sawant also urged the investors to be partner in Goa's industrial growth.

Stating that Goa has all the required infrastructure for industrial growth, Godinho said, "Let's grow together to boost the nation's economy."

Prabhu said Goa has its own industrial policy which is investor-friendly.

"Goa is the best place for investment and this is the right time to be in Goa," Prabhu said.

Khaunte said, "The government is looking at industrial growth wherein IT has a pivotal role to play in making Goa a preferred destination for industries."

