IPS, IAS officers work as 'stooges' of political parties: Tollywood actor Mohan Babu

Popular Tollywood actor Mohan Babu on Tuesday called IAS and IPS officers on Tuesday as 'stooges' of political parties.

He was invited as the chief guest at the pre-release function of another popular actor Vishal's movie 'Lathi' in Tirupati.

At the event, Mohan Babu said, "The job of police is tough. Common people expect a lot from them. They tell the truth to the officers. But I have a problem with that."

"Whichever political party is in power, some IAS and IPS officers will have to work for them. This is sad. I have seen officers losing their jobs," he added further.

The officers work like ''stooges of a political party", the actor said.

( With inputs from ANI )

