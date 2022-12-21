IPS, IAS officers work as 'stooges' of political parties: Tollywood actor Mohan Babu
By ANI | Published: December 21, 2022 01:58 AM 2022-12-21T01:58:28+5:30 2022-12-21T07:30:02+5:30
Popular Tollywood actor Mohan Babu on Tuesday called IAS and IPS officers on Tuesday as 'stooges' of political parties.
He was invited as the chief guest at the pre-release function of another popular actor Vishal's movie 'Lathi' in Tirupati.
At the event, Mohan Babu said, "The job of police is tough. Common people expect a lot from them. They tell the truth to the officers. But I have a problem with that."
"Whichever political party is in power, some IAS and IPS officers will have to work for them. This is sad. I have seen officers losing their jobs," he added further.
The officers work like ''stooges of a political party", the actor said.
