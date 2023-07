Iran says Blinken's anti-Iran remarks aimed at selling US weapons

Tehran, April 24 The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman rebuked the remarks by the US Secretary of State about Tehran's military programme, saying they are "aimed at marketing American weapons".

Nasser Kanaani on Sunday made the response to a recent tweet by Antony Blinken, in which he said that they were "firmly committed to disrupting Iran's military procurement activities", Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

"The US State Secretary's provocative remarks about Iran's military programme are solely aimed at continuing marketing American armaments through spreading Iranophobia as well as sowing discord among regional countries," Kanaani said.

He reiterated that Iran's military programme is "defensive and deterrent" in nature and not against any country that does not harbor the idea of "aggression" against Iran.

