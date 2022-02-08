Iran says parts of demands for lifting US sanctions "not addressed" in Vienna talks

Tehran, Feb 8 Iranian Foreign Minister has said the "parts" of Iran's demands for the removal of US sanctions have not been addressed in the Vienna talks.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remarks on Monday at a joint press conference with his visiting Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in Iran's capital Tehran, official news agency IRNA reported.

"In the latest texts obtained from the Vienna talks, parts of our demands for the lifting of sanctions have not yet been addressed," he added.

In the coming days, Iranian Chief Nuclear Negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani and accompanying negotiating experts will focus on the document expected to be agreed upon in Vienna, he said, calling on parties involved in the talks to show their commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Iranian Minister also expressed hope for final agreement in the upcoming meetings, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We will continue our efforts to reach a good and even immediate agreement with optimistic view, good faith and seriousness," he said, adding the US and the three European states (namely Britain, France and Germany) also need to engage with "good faith and seriousness" in the talks.

For his part, Haavisto expressed regret over what happened to the Iranian nuclear deal, saying "we European countries look forward to reaching an agreement and revival of the JCPOA during the (upcoming) Vienna talks".

The European Union, as the coordinator of the nuclear talks, and Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday the resumption of talks in Vienna on Tuesday.

"Following a short break, the eighth round of negotiations in Vienna in the framework of the JCPOA will resume on February 8," the EU said in a statement.

Under the nuclear agreement reached in June 2015, Iran accepted some restrictions on the development of its nuclear program in return for removal of the UN and Western sanctions. However, the former US President withdrew from the deal unilaterally in 2018, and reinstated old and new sanctions against Iran which, in return, retaliated by dropping some of its nuke commitments.

Since April 2021, several rounds of negotiations have been held between Iran and the remaining parties to the deal, with the US indirectly involved, aimed at removal of sanctions against Iran and the restoration of the deal.

