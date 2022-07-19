Iran welcomes Iraq's 'constructive' role in promoting regional dialogue

Tehran, July 19 Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has welcomed Iraq's efforts in promoting regional dialogue aimed at enhancing security and stability, according to a report by the Iranian Foreign Ministry website.

Iraq's "constructive" role in facilitating regional dialogue is appreciated, Amir-Abdollahian said in a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Sunday evening, the report said on Monday.

Both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and some regional issues, including the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasised his country's readiness to continue cooperation on issues of mutual interests in bilateral and regional dimensions.

Since April 2021, Iraq has hosted several rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh to normalise ties.

