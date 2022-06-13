Iran's parliament speaker, members condemn IAEA's anti-Tehran resolution

Tehran, June 13 Iran's parliament speaker and parliament members have condemned an anti-Tehran resolution recently adopted by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to official news agency IRNA.

A statement, signed by 260 parliament members in an open session, said on Sunday that the representatives of the Iranian people in the parliament condemned the "politically motivated" move resulting from some Western states' excessive demands.

It stressed that the Islamic republic, as shown in IAEA reports, is a country of goodwill that has provided the agency with the largest number of opportunities for monitoring and accessing Iranian nuclear sites at different intervals, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added "instead of helping resolve Western claims against Iran's peaceful nuclear programme, the agency's free access has only given rise to its new questions, which have raised Iran's doubts about the necessity of continuing such cooperation".

It also regretted that "the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and the agency have clearly lost their technical reputability and legitimacy following the adoption of the resolution".

On Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that Iran sees the move as "hostile" and "unconstructive," adding the UN nuclear watchdog has turned a blind eye to Iran's "constructive, voluntary and generous" cooperation with it, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency.

On Wednesday, the IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution proposed by the US, Britain, France and Germany, accusing Iran of non-cooperation.

In reaction to the resolution, Iran has taken a number of measures, including shutting off a number of the IAEA's surveillance cameras at its nuclear sites.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor