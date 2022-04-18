Israeli flag carrier operates 1st flight from Tel Aviv to Sharm El-Sheikh

Jerusalem, April 18 The first direct flight from Israel's Tel Aviv to the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh landed on Sunday, said Israel's flagship airline El Al.

The flight, operated by El Al's subsidiary carrier Sun d'Or, took off from Ben Gurion International Airport with 189 passengers on board and landed 53 minutes later at airport in Sharm El-Sheikh, it added.

El Al said Sun d'Or would run three weekly round-trip flights on the new route, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two countries agreed in mid-March to launch the route, after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the matter with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in Sharm El-Sheikh in September 2021, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor