Israeli hostage families come out against Red Cross over 'inaction'

Tel Aviv, Dec 8 Families and friends of hostages who are in the captivity of Hamas have come out against the reported inaction by the Red Cross.

A media report mentioned that the representatives of the Red Cross, while speaking to a family of the hostage, said that they have to think about the sufferings of the Palestinian side.

The parents of Doron Steinbrecher who was kidnapped by Hamas from Kfar Aza on October 7 -- Roni and Simona, met the representatives of the Red Cross but were told that they have to understand the difficulties of the Palestinians.

The parents of Doron informed the Red Cross representatives that Doron needed regular medication and were expecting that the Red Cross would help provide medication.

However, according to Roni and Simona ,Red Cross members told them: "Think about the Palestinian side, it is hard for them and they are being bombed."

The parents of Doron told media: "We left the meeting without any new information and with lots of disappointment."

The Jerusalem Institute of Justice has recently sent a letter to the International Red Cross stating that the humanitarian body had issued several social media posts on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza but not a single post on the humanitarian conditions of Israeli hostages under the custody of Hamas, and on the brutal assault and slaughter of people carried out by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Israeli Human Rights Organization, Shurat HaDin has condemned the International Committee of the Red Cross and had carried out a signature campaign signed by 1,200 lawyers against the international body in not rendering any help to the victims and families of October 7.

There is a growing resent in Israel against the UN and its Secretary General Antonio Guterres on his statements supporting the Palestinians.

