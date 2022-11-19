Israeli missile attack kills 4 Syrian soldiers
By IANS | Published: November 19, 2022 02:54 PM 2022-11-19T14:54:02+5:30 2022-11-19T15:05:05+5:30
Damascus, Nov 19 Four Syrian soldiers were killed on Saturday by an Israeli missile strike in central and coastal areas of the war-torn country.
The Israeli missile strike launched from the Mediterranean also wounded another and caused material damage, reports Xinhua news agency quoted the local media as saying.
This is a continuance of a string of Israeli attacks on military sites in Syria, it said.
On November 13, two Syrian soldiers were killed by an Israeli attack on a military air base in the central province of Homs.
