Israeli PM, French Prez agree to meet 'soon'

Jerusalem, May 18 Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to meet "soon" after holding a phone conversation on security issues and bilateral ties.

The phone talk on Tuesday focused on "the security situation in the region, especially Iran, as well as opportunities for cooperation and the war in Europe and its implications," Bennett's office said in a statement.

"The two leaders discussed strengthening the ties between Israel and France and the strong bilateral relations in all areas," the statement added.

The Israeli Prime Minister congratulated Macron on his re-election and thanked him for "expressing support for Israel in the face of terrorist attacks and France's commitment to the security of Israel," it said.

Macron's office said in a separate statement that he urged Israel to conclude the investigation swiftly into the death of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead on Wednesday in the West Bank, while covering the clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestin, Xinhua news agency reported.

