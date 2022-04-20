'It was during AIADMK rule...': Stalin's fierce attack on oppn party

Chennai, April 20 In a no-holds-barred attack on the opposition AIADMK, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Wednesday said it was during the party's rule that the Governor was attacked by a group led by four lawmakers and narrowly escaped.

Stalin also said it was during AIADMK rule only that the then Chief Election Commissioner T.N. Seshan was chased from the airport to Taj Coromandel Hotel and the property was attacked.

Replying to the debate the security provided to Governor R.N. Ravi, he said that there is no truth in the allegation that Ravi's convoy was attacked with stones and sticks on Tuesday in Mayiladuthurai while on his way to the Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt.

Hitting out at the opposition party, he said it was during the AIADMK rule the then Governor M.Channa Reddy's car was stopped on the road in Dindigul on April 10, 1995 and a group led by four AIADMK lawmakers threw stones, eggs and tomatoes.

Stalin said newspapers had reported that Channa Reddy escaped an attempt on his life.

He added that on April 26, 1995, a resolution was passed in the Assembly to recall the Reddy who was earlier attacked.

Stalin also recalled the attempts to attack BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in the Madras High Court premises and also the acid attack on IAS officer V.S. Chandralekha during the earlier AIADMK regime.

On Tuesday's incident, he said that Ravi's convoy had safely passed the spot where the protestors were assembled. The protestors threw their party flags at the police vehicles that were used to transport them after their arrest.

He also pointed out the letter by Ravi's ADC saying that the Governor's convoy passed unharmed.

According to Stalin, the police have filed a case against the protestors and given proper security for the Governor.

