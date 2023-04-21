Italian Senate backs move to tighten rules on refugee status

Rome, April 21 The Italian Senate has given the green light to a government decree that will tighten rules granting special protection to asylum seekers.

The measure was first proposed after the February 26 Cutro migrant boat tragedy, which claimed at least 91 lives, reports Xinhua news agency.

The results of the vote in the Senate were 92 in favour of the initiative and 64 against.

The decree must now pass a vote in the lower house of Italy's parliament in order to become law, but the vote in the Senate was considered the most significant obstacle to its passage.

The measure limits Italy's protection regime for asylum seekers and refugees, as a means of enabling the government to curb the rising tide of migrants across the central Mediterranean route.

In recent years, Italy has been the main arrival point for migrants reaching Europe from Africa and the Middle East.

With some success, Italy has been pressuring the European Union to adopt a united policy on migrant arrivals.

The topic is set to be top of the agenda at the next meeting of the European Council in June.

In the meantime, Italy has taken unilateral steps to address the issue.

The government's Council of Ministers earlier this month declared a six-month state of emergency to address issues stemming from the increase in migrant arrivals.

