It’s ‘legal murder’ of biopic on human rights activist: Sukbhir Badal

Chandigarh, Aug 9 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday condemned the 'legal murder' of biopic on human rights activist, late Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra through massive cuts imposed by the Censor Board of India.

These restrictions have reportedly killed “its spirit as well as the theme,” the Akali Dal said.

The film 'Punjab 95', earlier titled 'Ghallughara', highlights state repression against Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra and is based on court documents.

“The Sikh community is perturbed that the Censor Board is seeking to whitewash the atrocities committed by the state against an activist who was collecting data of extra-judicial killings,” said party President Sukhbir Badal.

“It is also condemnable that different yardsticks are used when dealing with films associated with the Sikh community and their anguish. The same Censor Board did not feel it fit to censor ‘Kashmir Files’ which speaks about the agony of Kashmiri Pandits. This gives the impression that the board is biased in its outlook towards minority communities,” he said.

The Akali Dal demanded withdrawal of all cuts suggested by the Censor Board and release of the original film to ensure the truth and pain of the community is not suppressed.

--IANS

