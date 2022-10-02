It's Modi's vision to set up BJP headquarters at state, district levels: Nadda

Una (Himachal Pradesh), Oct 2 In the run-up to the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all state BJP units have its own headquarters at state and district levels.

He said Modi in 2014 decided that 512 offices would be constructed throughout the country. Out of these, 235 offices had been completed and work was going on for the remaining offices.

Inaugurating the party's office here, the BJP President said these offices would help the party workers frame, draw and implement strategies to strengthen the party's base.

"Today the BJP is the biggest political party of the world with over 18 crore dedicated and committed workers."

Nadda, who belongs to this state, said the BJP is a political party with a difference and a clear-cut ideology. "The BJP is a national party committed to fulfil regional aspirations and expectations. On the other hand, the oldest political party Congress has been completely wiped out from the country."

He urged the people of Himachal to ensure that the BJP again formed government in the state.

Nadda said the BJP has started several schemes for the welfare of every section of society. He said Rs 1.34 lakh crore was provided to farmers across the country under the PM Kissan Samman Nidhi Yojna.

Likewise, several schemes have been started for the welfare of the youth, the women, the backward classes, etc.

He said the Congress today has become a party of brother and sister with almost no base of its own.

He said the Congress fought on 380 seats in Uttar Pradesh and its candidates lost their security deposits in 370 seats, which vindicated the fact that the people of the country had lost its faith in the Congress.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the people of Himachal were fortunate that a party worker from this hill state was today heading the biggest political party of the world.

He said the BJP over the years had tremendously expanded its base in the state. He said old party workers could not have even thought that the BJP would not only have its own office building at the state but also at district level. He said the credit of this goes to the faith and support posed by the people on the BJP leadership and its policies.

Thakur said Prime Minister Modi, who considers Himachal Pradesh his second home and had provided many projects to the state, will address a public rally at Luhnu Ground in Bilaspur on October 5.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said under the leadership of Nadda, the BJP succeeded in ensuring mission repeat in Uttar Pradesh, the biggest state in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor