It's their job, they do not worry about state's development: Tejashwi Yadav on ruckus in Bihar Assembly

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 11 : Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday lashed out at the Opposition parties for staging protests inside Bihar Assembly and said that it's their job to create ruckus as they are not worried about the development of Bihar.

Opposition MLAs staged a protest inside Bihar Assembly on Tuesday against RJD chief Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in the land-for-jobs scam case.

During the protest, a BJP MLA reportedly raised a chair against the Speaker.

Amid slogans and heated discussion, the proceedings of the Bihar Assembly were adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The people of BJP are not worried about the development of Bihar, it's their job to create ruckus, and BJP leaders don't think logically."

Hitting out the BJP over their demand for his resignation, the Deputy CM said that BJP is scared by the unity meeting of the opposition parties.

He said, "BJP is afraid to fight in the Lok Sabha Polls of 2024 and are scared of the unity meeting of the opposition parties."

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal earlier informed that the next meeting of Opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

Tejashwi Yadav slammed the BJP government for the chargesheet and said that he knew this could happen adding that this is neither the first nor the last chargesheet against him.

"This is not the first and last charge sheet against me. We knew that was going to happen. Land for job issue is an old issue, there is no issue after I became the minister," he said.

In a major setback for the RJD, the CBI on Monday filed the chargesheet against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, his parents and former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi along with others in the land-for-jobs scam.

According to the CBI, irregular appointments of candidates were made in Central Railway, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

On March 15, the Court granted regular bail to ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti and other accused in the land for jobs scam case.

According to the CBI, as a quid-pro-quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives or family members sold land to the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav (then Union Railway Minister) at highly discounted rates up to 1/4th to 1/5th of the prevailing market rates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor