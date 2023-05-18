Jaipur serial blast probe: Raje accuses Gehlot govt of appeasement

Jaipur, May 18 Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has accused the Gehlot government of taking the Jaipur serial blast case lightly and following the policy of appeasement.

Attacking the state government, she tweeted (in Hindi), "The government deliberately took such a serious matter lightly, otherwise the decision of the lower court would have been upheld by the High Court and the Supreme Court. In this case, the Advocates General did not advocate for 45 days. In such a situation, there is a doubt whether this happened at the behest of the government?"

Her reaction came after the Supreme Court's hearing on Wednesday in which SC refused to completely stay the High Court's decision acquitting the four accused in the Jaipur serial blasts. While giving relief to the police officers investigating the blast case, the decision of investigation against them has been stayed. This case will now be sent to the Chief Justice's bench. The next hearing will be on August 9.

Raje in fact blamed Congress, and said, "In May 2008, the Jaipur bomb blast case, which left Pink City blood-stained, killed 80 people and people became handicapped, the Congress government did not follow up properly. This decision of the Supreme Court is the result of that."

"Do the victims' screams not reach the ears of this government? Did the government not do this because of appeasement?

"The way negligence was done in this, it is clear that the Congress government of the state is guilty. According to the intention of the government, the accused of the bomb blast in Jaipur may have been acquitted for the time being, but the people suffering from their misrule will definitely answer it on time, she said.

On May 13, 2008, Jaipur city was rocked by serial bomb blasts at eight places. On March 29, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted four men who were sentenced to death in December 2019 by the trial court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 18) ordered the release of the four people who were acquitted by the Rajasthan high court. The Supreme Court also put a stay on the High Court's direction, in which the DGP was asked to take action against the ATS officers who conducted the investigation.

