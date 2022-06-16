Jairam Ramesh appointed Congress' new communication chief

New Delhi, June 16 The Congress on Thursday appointed former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh as General Secretary in charge of communication, replacing incumbent Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The party, in a statement, said: "Honble Congress President has appointed Jairam Ramesh as AICC General Secretary in charge of communication, publicity, and media, including social media and digital wings."

It said Ramesh will replace Surjewala who will continue to be General Secretary, in charge of Karnataka.

The appointment comes against in backdrop of Congress agitation over the ED summons and questioning party leader Rahul Gandhi as the party has taken a strong stand against the government.

Congress has also taken the battle to Parliament and has met the presiding officers of both the Houses. Party leaders will also meet the President over the issue.

A delegation of Congress MPs met the Vice President to register their complaint.

