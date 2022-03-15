Jaishankar, Rajnath to address RS on Ukraine situation

New Delhi, March 15 Union Ministers S. Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will address the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday over the ongoing situation in the war-torn Ukraine.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu had informed the House that the External Affairs Minister will make a statement on the Ukraine-Russia war.

Although Naidu lauded the efforts of the Centre and state governments for rising to the occasion to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine, later during zero hour, the members had again raised concerns about the future of students who returned from the war-torn country.

Besides the conflict, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also make a statement on Tuesday on the inadvertent firing of a missile on March 9 that landed in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Centre is likely to table 'The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the Bill to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit the 'Bhogta' community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state, be taken into consideration.

A reply to the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, which was raised by Congress MP Ripun Bora on Monday, will be given on Tuesday.

Reports of different department related parliamentary committees will be also tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

