Jalabhishek concludes at Nuh's Shringaar Temple amid tight security

Gurugram, Aug 28 Jalabhishek successfully concluded in an ancient temple of Pandava period at Shringaar Temple in Nuh after Hindu groups organised a symbolic “shobha yatra” in Nuh on Monday.

The yatra was taken despite the denial of permission by the local administration.

Over 50 people from Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations were taken to different Nuh temples including Shiva Temple in Nalhad, Firozpur Jhirka's Jhir Temple and Shringaar Temple in Punhana under heavy police security.

These people were taken to the temple in three police buses.

Security arrangements were steeped up across the riot hit district to avoid any unwanted incidents.

"Today at 12 noon, in the Nalhad Mahadev Temple of Nuh, under the guidance of respected saints, Mahapanchayat chief Arun Zaildar and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's central executive and senior advocate Shalok Kumar performed Jalabhishek by invoking Lord Shiva," Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

He said that the Jalabhishek was also offered by saints, in which Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Dharmadev Ji Maharaj, Narayan Giri Ji Maharaj, Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj, Jitendranand Ji Maharaj and Naval Kishore Das Ji Maharaj, besides many other saints were also present.

“The “shobha yatra” concluded peacefully. Everything was under control. We deployed a sufficient police force. And people performed ‘Jalabhishek,” Mamta Singh, ADGP law and order, told IANS.

Communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31 after a mob attacked a procession of the VHP leaving six dead and several others injured. Amid the chaos over 20 policemen were also injured.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the VHP was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Sohna, Badshahpur in Gurugram.

VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that thousands of devotees gathered in 63 temples of 27 districts of Haryana performed the anointing of Lord Shiva.

He said that among other prominent people involved in the Yatra in Nuh were Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Co-Prant Sangh Chalak Pratap, Prant Pracharak Vijay and Vishva Hindu Parishad's Prant President Retired Justice Pawan Kumar, along with heads and dignitaries of several Panchayats of Mewat region were present.

“The yatra, which was taken out with peace, harmony and gaiety, was completed at 4:00 pm at Shringaar Temple in Nuh. Keeping in mind the difficulties of government and G20 preparations, we decided to complete the Yatra symbolically,” Bansal said.

