Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind demands stern legal action against hate mongers

New Jan 10 After the Apex court agreed to hear a PIL on hate speeches, Jamiat ulema-i-Hind on Monday demanded stern action against the hate mongers.

Welcoming the Chief Justice of India's agreement to hear a petition filed in the Haridwar Dharma Hate Speech case, President of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani said: "The state and central law enforcement agencies have not fulfilled their duties, which has created a very depressing situation in the whole country."

Hate speeches and statements against Muslims have suddenly intensified in the country in as seen in Delhi and Haridwar. Unfortunately, no legal action has been taken in both the cases so far, he alleged.

"We hope that justice will be served in this case as well as in other cases because it is not just a matter of Muslims, it is a matter of constitution, law, unity and integrity," he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking criminal action in connection with hate speeches made at Dharam Sansad in Haridwar against the Muslim community.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana for urgent listing.

Sibal submitted, "We're living in different times where slogans in the country have changed from Satyamev Jayate". The bench told Sibal, "We'll look into it".

It also asked Sibal whether any inquiry in the matter was on? Sibal replied that FIRs have been filed, but no arrest has been made so far and added that without court's intervention no action will be taken.

After a brief hearing, the bench agreed to take up the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor