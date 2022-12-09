Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hits out at YSRCP, says colour of his vehicle has become an issue

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Friday hit out at Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) saying that the colour of his election vehicle for the 2024 campaign has become an issue now, in addition to the many hindrances placed on him earlier.

Earlier Pawan Kalyan unveiled a vehicle named 'Varahi' for the election battle.

"Varahi' is ready for Election Battle!," tweeted Pawan Kalyan sharing a video and a picture of the vehicle.

https://twitter.com/PawanKalyan/status/1600443707597389824

Several YSRCP leaders raised objections over the colour of the vehicle launched by the Jana Sena Chief, which is olive green and represents the armed forces.

In a tweet today, Kalyan said that first his films were stopped then in Visakhapatnam he was not allowed to come out of his hotel room and now the colour of his vehicle has become an issue.

"1st you have stopped my films; in Visakhapatnam U didn't let me come out of the vehicle & hotel room & forced me to leave the city. In Mangalagiri U didn't let my car go out, then didn't let me walk & now the color of vehicle has become an issue. OK, shall I stop breathing?? Next..," tweeted Kalyan.

He added, "Am I allowed to wear this shirt 'YCP'? At least...??"

https://twitter.com/PawanKalyan/status/1601024635726094336

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Additional Transport Commissioner Prasad Rao said that Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is not supposed to use the olive green colour vehicle.

Prasad Rao said that according to the Central Vehicle Act, olive green colour should not be used for any private vehicle except for Army personnel.

"I have seen a few photos and videos of Pawan Kalyan's campaign vehicle on social media platforms as well as in media. In those photos, we can see the vehicle is olive green. I don't know whether or not Pawan Kalyan will keep the same colour or change it," said state Additional Transport Commissioner Prasad Rao.

He further added that before purchasing one should know whether it is for a goods vehicle or a passenger vehicle. If it is a transport vehicle, it should not be converted into a goods vehicle, if it is a goods vehicle, it should not be converted into a camp van.

"On the day of registration, the body, height, and width of the vehicle will be checked whether it is suitable or not and we have to check where the vehicle would be registered. If the vehicle comes for registration definitely we will object to it and verify it. The vehicle registration rules throughout India are the same," said the state Additional Transport Commissioner.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor