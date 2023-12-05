Tokyo, Dec 5 Japan plans to introduce electronic arrest warrants and interrogation records amid the country's digitization steps for faster legal procedures, according to the Justice Ministry.

Currently, arrest and search warrants in Japan are issued in a traditional paper format by judges, requiring police officers to physically pick them up at courts.

The proposed change aims to digitize these procedures and is part of a broader initiative put forward by a subcommittee of the Legislative Council to modernize criminal case proceedings, including investigations and trials, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an advisory panel.

The government plans to submit a bill to the parliament early next year to enact these measures and bring the legal system into the digital age.

According to the proposals, investigators will be able to submit records such as reports and statements by suspects to courts through online channels.

Additionally, lawyers will be granted access to documentary evidence on the internet and print it out, allowing for a more efficient and accessible legal process.

