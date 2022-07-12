JD-U leader shot dead in Patna's Phulwari Sharif

Patna, July 12 Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit, a brother of a JD-U leader was shot dead in Patna's Phulwarisharif.

The incident took place a few km away from Patna airport on Monday night. The victim has been identified as Suresh Singh, who is also a member of JD-U and brother of JD-U leader Nutan Singh. He was on the way on a bike from his native village Dhurapchak to Babhanpura Mor for some work.

He was intercepted by the attackers on the way and shot. After he collapsed on the road, the assailants pumped three bullets on his head and stomach. A critically injured Singh was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, damage of vital organs and blood loss.

Confirmimg Ekrar Ahmed, the SHO of Phulwari Sharif confirms the incident. "We have recovered three dead cartridges and one live bullet from the spot. The identification of attackers is currently underway. They will be arrested soon.

Earlier, the attackers had also fired on the Scorpio SUV of Nutan Singh a fortnight ago but he escaped.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor