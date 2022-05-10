JD-U leader urges Nitish to save his family from his wife, Naxal commander

Patna, May 10 A JD-U leader in Bihar has requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to save the lives of his family members including him from a Naxal group active in Darbhanga region.

Awadesh Lal Dev, who is a general secretary of the JD-U most backward cell of Bihar, claimed that his wife has links with a Naxal commander Manoj Laldev who is threatening to kill his entire family.

Awadesh is a native of Meghna village under Bahadurpur police station in Darbhanga district.

"My wife is working under the influence of Naxal commander Manoj Laldev. On April 23, Manoj along with 50 to 60 Naxals arrived at my house and threatened us with dire consequences. I had contacted the local police but they did not take any action. I also went to the DGP's office but he refused to meet me by giving an excuse of corona," Awadesh said.

"My marriage took place in 2006. Initially I did not know the link of my wife with Manoj. However, I soon realised that she had a definite link with him. In 2012, the matter reached Bahadurpur police station and I agreed on the compromise due to the pressure of local police personnel," he said.

Awadesh left the village in fear of his wife and Manoj Laldev, and is currently living in Patna with his two minor daughters. He went to the chief minister's residence in Patna where security personnel did not allow him to go inside. As there were a number of media persons present there, he shared his plight with them.

"I am appealing to chief minister Nitish Kumar to save my mother, father, brother, daughters and my own life from my own wife and a naxal commander. I am an old worker of JD-U," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor