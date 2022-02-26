JIH condemns attack on Ukraine, urges GOI to initiate diplomatic effort

New Delhi, Feb 26 Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has expressed serious concern over the military action in Ukraine and demanded restraint, immediate ceasefire, and the start of diplomatic processes to end the conflict in the region.

President of the organisation Syed Sadatullah Husaini said: "The world is just coming out of the debilitating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is a distinct possibility for these military operations by Russia to conflagrate into a full-scale war, after which it would become difficult to salvage the situation.

"We live in a civilised world, where differences and conflicts between nations should be solved through diplomacy, negotiation, and dialogue. Military action and occupation are not the way to solve outstanding issues between countries."

He urged the Centre to play a positive diplomatic role in the conflict and use India's influence to make the combatants stop the war and solve all outstanding issues through negotiation and dialogue.

Urging the Government of India to take utmost efforts to bring back stranded Ind in Ukraine back to India, Husaini said: "We especially urge the government to bring back the 20,000 plus Indian student community in Ukraine on an urgent basis, using all possible land and air routes, free of cost.

After the privatisation of Air India, the airfares have increased significantly. It may not be possible for poor students to afford their return home, and hence the government's intervention through both logistic and financial support is required. All-out efforts should be made to ensure their safety and provision of safe passage to India".

The conflict had once again unmasked the hypocrisy of big powers. It is high time the UN and other world fora are reorganised on the democratic and humanitarian principles, and the world moved towards a unified principled position irrespective of the 'camps' of aggressors and the aggressed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor