Jihadi face of Congress party exposed, says MP BJP chief V D Sharma over repeal of Anti-Conversion law in Karnataka

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 : Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief V D Sharma on Friday took a dig at the Congress party over the repeal of Anti-Conversion law in Karnataka and said that their (Congress) Jihadi face was exposed.

"Jihadi face of the Congress party exposed by repealing of anti-conversion law. They (Congress) pretended to worship Lord Hanuman to get power in Karnataka. It is the party which supports Jihadi culture and people who do Jihad," Sharma told reporters here.

He further said that Congress did the work of cheating with Hindus. Congress's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' is for anti-national elements and Jihadis.

Sharma further slammed veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and said Singh was giving the definition of Jihadis. He (Singh) has no shame.

The BJP leader also questioned former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath for the same. He asks do Kamal Nath support the repeal of the anti-conversion law? If he (Nath) does, then he is anti-hindu.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamiah on Thursday decided to repeal the Anti-Conversion law brought in by the previous Bommai-led BJP government.

Besides, reacting over the removal of chapters related to KB Hedgewar from books in Karnataka, VD Sharma says that Congress party has genes of British as well as of Mughals.

"Veer Savarkar and KB Hedgewar have created the biggest social organisation to serve the society. But they (Congress) want to teach only about Jihadi mentality, Mughals and Akbar. Earlier I used to think that Congress has only British genes. They (Congress) not only have genes of the British but also of the Mughals," Sharma added.

Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday announced to drop a chapter on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar from the school syllabus

Meanwhile, reacting to the victory of BJP in the councillor's by-poll in Chhindwara district, Sharma said, "BJP created a history in the Councillor's by-poll in Chhindwara. The public of Chhindwara showed the mirror to Kamal Nath, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Mr Bantadhar (referring to Digvijaya Singh). Our candidate got 62 percent votes. The public has given the answer to the electoral Hindus (referring to Congress)."

