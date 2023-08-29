J&K clinches top spot in number of citizen-centric online services, says L-G

Srinagar, Aug 29 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the landmark achievement of reaching 1016 citizen centric services being provided in online mode making Jammu and Kashmir first amongst all States/UTs in the number of e-services being provided to citizens.

L-G said that it was a milestone achievement in tune with the commitment and resolve of the J&K administration to provide ease, convenience and accessibility of services to the common man ushering in a new era of digital governance.

“J&K creates a new benchmark in e-Governance Service Delivery with 1016 services now made available online. Digital transformation of the UT is guided by the principle of people-first and our aim to empower the common man. This historic achievement is testimony to our commitment to transform the social landscape and enhance citizen's satisfaction, ensure transparency and accountability in the system and empower the aspirational and talented youth and women,” the L-G said.

L-G said that J&K has overtaken MP to become number one amongst States / UTs in the country in the number of online services provided to citizens. Under the Digital J&K programme launched in mission mode last year, the number of online services has increased exponentially from 174 services in July, 2022 to 1016 services as on date with nearly 500 percent increase in just one year.

L-G said that the remarkable digital journey of J&K and the resultant transformation from a laggard status in e-governance to a leading position in such a short span of time is unprecedented. This has brought about a paradigm shift resulting in increased transparency, accountability and efficiency at all levels.

