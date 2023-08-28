J&K L-G inaugurates Shina Cultural Centre in Gurez

Srinagar, Aug 28 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the ‘Shinon Meeras’, the Shina Cultural Centre, curated and developed by army and district administration.

L-G congratulated the people of Dard-Shin community and applauded the efforts of the Indian Army for the initiative in Amrit Kaal.

“The centre is a unique tribute to preserve and promote the glorious artistic heritage of Dard-Shin tribal community and to provide glimpses of its rich culture to the world,” the L-G said.

He said that India’s first museum for Dardis traces the journey of Shina culture, languages and Gurezi way of life.

“I believe Shinon Meeras will become the centre of attraction for travelers visiting this best off-beat destination of India,” he said.

He said that the various sections of the museum will provide an opportunity to travelers, historians to explore tangible and intangible art and a vibrant space for community to tell their stories and showcase traditions.

The Army had partnered with reputed institutions of the country to build the museum. It has a mix of digital displays, exhibits, artifacts, textiles, interactive boards and various sections including Dardistan, Kishanganga River, Gurezi way of life, language section, symbiotic relationship with Indian Army, souvenir section and AV room. The Sand Art will display the operation ERAZE - Indian Army operation for liberation of Gurez in 1948.

Open Air Amphitheatre having a capacity of 150 people has been constructed on the banks of Kishanganga River for performances by the local cultural dance groups during weekends. Museum also has a website and a rich social media presence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor