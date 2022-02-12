J&K LG lays foundation stone for Tawi River front development project

Jammu, Feb 12 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Tawi Riverfront development project.

The Lt Governor said civilisations have prospered on the banks of river.

"Sustenance and rejuvenation of Tawi riverfront will create an economic engine for holy city and generate employment opportunities for local communities," he said.

Sinha said that planned urbanisation while respecting and restoring the delicate balance of nature can influence inclusive development.

"Tawi riverfront will ensure proper infrastructure planning, unique business opportunity and enhance the quality of life of the citizens," he added.

The Lt Governor said the social and cultural infrastructure, state-of-the-art amenities along the waterfront, projects to improve the water quality will create a world-class model of urban excellence in Jammu.

Our aim is to create a vibrant riverfront that will become one of the most popular bucket list destinations for people, the Lt Governor said.

In the first phase, embankments, interceptor drains, Sewerage Treatment Plants, cycling track, jogging track, walkways, green spaces and other wayside amenities would be developed.

The complete project is prepared on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront. The infrastructure will include river plazas, promenades, parks, gardens, sports and entertainment venues, commercial and residential spaces that will transform Tawi as the centre of economic engine of Jammu.

