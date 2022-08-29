J&K to allocate funds for tribals' welfare

Srinagar, Aug 29 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday chaired the meeting of State Executive Committee (SEC) for Tribal Plan and UT Level Coordination Committee (UTLCC) meeting for approval of a number of tribal development projects and initiatives apart from mandatory formulation of tribal sub-plan in all sectors.

He asked the departments to ensure 100 per cent saturation under various schemes by covering all tribal families and ensure benefit reaches to the migratory population.

The CS directed all the departments to formulate Tribal Sub-Plan out of their overall budget allocation in consultation with Tribal Affairs Department and conduct regular outcome evaluations to ensure that gaps in welfare and development of tribal population are promptly redressed.

This is the first time that all departments in Jammu and Kashmir will be formulating Tribal Sub-Plans.

Departments will allocate specific funding for tribal villages under CSS, CapEx, NABARD, loan component and other special schemes.

It was decided that funds proportionate to tribal population in Jammu and Kashmir shall be earmarked specifically by all the departments and districts under both Centrally Sponsored Schemes and UT CapEx for focused development in tribal villages.

Special emphasis will be laid on beneficiary oriented schemes and welfare infrastructure with priority to road connectivity, power supply, drinking water, healthcare and education.

The SEC approved plan for 134 tribal villages to be developed under the Pradhan Mantri Aadi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY) as model villages during current financial year for which Gap Funding of Rs 20 lakh per village will be released by tribal affairs departments while all other departments will converge by allocating 43 per cent of their Scheduled Tribe Component (STC) under Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

District Planning and Monitoring Committee (DPMC) headed by DCs and Block Level Committees headed by Chairperson, Block Development Council will monitor implementation.

DDC members will be special invitees in DPMC meeting. Tribal Research Institute has been assigned the task of capacity building and planning.

In another landmark initiative, the UTLCC approved Rs 45 crore grant for establishment of 4,500 tribal Self-Help Groups to benefit 90,000 members of tribal families directly. Further, Rs 10 crore for warehousing and marketing facilities were also approved.

In another significant move, the tribal affairs department proposed Rs 25 crore project for providing mechanical shearing machines.

The SEC approved and recommended the project for funding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor