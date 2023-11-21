Joe Biden, Kamala Harris arrive on Instagram Threads
Washington, Nov 21 US President Joe Biden arrived on Instagram Threads on his 81st birthday, saying he sees “an America about to take off”.
In his first post on Mark Zuckerberg-run platform late on Monday, Biden said though it is a new platform but his message to people hasn't changed.
“Right now, we face an inflection point – one of those challenging moments in history where the decisions we make today will determine decades to come,” the President noted.
“But I don't see a dark, dismal, divided future for America. I see an America about to take off. I'll continue doing everything in my power to meet this moment – and keep you posted along the way,” Biden added.
The White House also arrived on Threads, and posted: “The wait is Joe-ver.”
US Vice President Kamala Harris also joined Threads, saying she looks forward to connecting with people on a new platform.
“Since taking office, I have traveled to 34 states to speak directly with the American people, including tens of thousands of young leaders. I have also met with over 100 world leaders: presidents, prime ministers, chancellors, and kings,” she posted.
“I appreciate a candid dialogue about issues that are important to you, and I look forward to continuing the conversation here on Threads,” Harris added.
The arrival of Biden, Harris and The White House could boost Threads’ legitimacy as the platform becomes a more viable alternative to X, formerly Twitter.
X is under fire for its failure to moderate content.
