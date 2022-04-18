Jordan says Israel bears full responsibility for escalated tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque
By IANS | Published: April 18, 2022 03:33 AM2022-04-18T03:33:03+5:302022-04-18T03:40:07+5:30
Amman, April 18 Jordan has said Israel bears full responsibility for the "serious repercussions" of the escalated tensions ...
Amman, April 18 Jordan has said Israel bears full responsibility for the "serious repercussions" of the escalated tensions at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.
Israel's continuous steps to change the historical and legal status quo of Al-Aqsa mosque represent a dangerous breach of the international law, undermining all efforts to maintain the cease-fire for regional peace and security, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Haitham Abu Al-Foul on Sunday.
Condemning Israel for raiding Al-Aqsa mosque and banishing worshippers from the mosque, Al-Foul urged the international community to shoulder its responsibility and take immediate actions to pressure Israel to stop such practices, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Al-Aqsa mosque compound is a site holy to both Muslims and Jews, the latter of whom call it the Temple Mount. The mosque is currently under custodhip of the Jordanian royal family.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app