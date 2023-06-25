JP Nadda, BJP MPs to receive PM Modi on return from US, Egypt State visits

New Delhi [India], June 25 : BJP national president JP Nadda, party MPs and its Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva would receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his return to the national capital after concluding his hugely successful and substantive maiden State visits to the US and Egypt.

Earlier, on Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred PM Modi with Egypt's highest state honour the 'Order of the Nile' in Cairo.

It was the 13th state honour of its kind to have been conferred on PM Modi.

Over the last 9 years, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji, and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau, among others.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, and Egyptian President El-Sisi on Sunday signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

Both the leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two nations, including in trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.

In addition, three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of agriculture, archaeology and antiquities, and competition law were also signed between India and Egypt.PM Modi also visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Honored to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It's a profound testament to Egypt's rich heritage and culture."

After visiting the Al-Hakim Mosque, PM Modi, who arrived in Cairo on Saturday, went to Heliopolis War Cemetery and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War.

PM Modi was on a state visit to Egypt from June 24-25.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo. He also met thought leaders in Egypt as a part of his two-day visit to the Arab nation.

PM Modi had a productive discussion with Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region. The two leaders discussed possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

On June 22, PM Modi became the first India head of state to address a joint sitting of the US Congress for the second time.

His first address to a joint session of the US Congress was in 2016.

He attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival.

He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor