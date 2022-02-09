Jyotiraditya Scindia to join 251st anniversary celebration of Maratha takeover of Delhi throne

New Delhi, Feb 9 It was February 10, 1771, termed as the 'Great Grand Maratha', Mahadji Shinde had led a powerful Maratha army successfully to take over the then Mughal-ruled Delhi along the banks of the Yamuna.

On February 11, 2022, Shinde's current descendent and Minister of State for Civil Aviation and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia would join the 251st anniversary celebration of the epoch event.

The programme is to be jointly held by Dilli Marathi Pratishthan, a socio-cultural organisation in Delhi, with Rambhau Mhalgi Pratishthan, an organisation based in district Thane, near Mumbai, working for improving civic governance.

The programme would be presided over by Rajya Sabha member Dr Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, who also heads the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

"This year marks the 251st anniversary of the occasion when Delhi was taken over successfully by the Maratha army led by Mahadji Shinde. The event 'Dilli Vijayotsava' we have planned is to celebrate that momentous occasion and to pay our tributes to the honourable Maratha warriors," said Vivek Garge of Dilli Marathi Pratishthan.

Mahadji Shinde is remembered for his stellar role in reorganising the Maratha forces after the debacle of the Third Battle of Panipat in 1761 after which he led the successful capture of Delhi from the Afghans and regained supremacy of North India.

Incidentally, last year to mark the 250th anniversary of the same day, Jyotiraditya Scindia's aunt, his father's sister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, had participated in a similar celebration at Pune.

"A decade after #Panipat1761, on 10 Feb 1771 #Delhi was captured from Abdali's protege Najib Khan. Madhavrao Peshwa sent a large army led by Mahadji Scindia, Visaji Krishna, Ramchandra Ganesh & Tukoji Holkar. The 250th anniversary of 'Delhi Vijay' will be observed at #Pune today," she had tweeted along with a poster for the event that was held on February 14, 2021 at Pune, home to the Peshwas, prime ministers to the Maratha throne.

